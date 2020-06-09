Corning (GLW -1.9% ) is receiving $204M from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority in a deal for its Valor Glass vials, to support the heavy ramp-up for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Corning will substantially expand domestic manufacturing capacity for the vials and provide priority access to designated vaccine and drug development partners.

"It is purpose-built for pharmaceuticals and is uniquely positioned to enable faster, more reliable drug manufacture and delivery – attributes that are critical to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic response,” Corning's Brendan Mosher says of Valor Glass.