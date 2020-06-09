Synthetic DNA maker Twist Bioscience (TWST +1.7% ) will collaborate with privately held Serimmune to identify and evaluate therapeutic antibody candidates for the treatment of COVID-19.

The parties will assess existing Twist antibodies that bind with either the SARS-CoV-2 S1 spike protein or the human ACE2 cellular receptor using Serimmune's Serum Epitope Repertoire Analysis (SERA) platform (maps antigenic targets of antibodies).

Epitopes identified in the first phase will be used to re-screen Twist's proprietary synthetic antibody discovery libraries for new candidates and to boost their specificity.

Twist will be responsible for advancing all antibodies identified in the partnership.

Financial terms are not disclosed.