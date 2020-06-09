Equinor (EQNR -3.3% ) and partners include Eni's (E -4.2% ) majority-owned Var Energi say they made an investment decision to partly electrify the Sleipner natural gas field offshore Norway, in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The venture submitted the Sleipner development plan today, Norway's Petroleum and Energy Ministry says.

The plan will include laying a new power cable from Sleipner to the Gina Krog platform, which will be tied into power from shore on the Utsira High by the end of 2022.

Equinor estimates the combined investment for the Sleipner and Gina Krog power-from-shore will total nearly NOK1.5B ($160.4M).