SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund is planning to cut as many as 80 jobs out of roughly 500, according to Bloomberg sources.

The cuts will reportedly include 18 members of the operating group, which is responsible for supporting portfolio companies.

Last month, sources said the fund planned to cut about 10% of its workforce.

SoftBank Group will cut about 26 of its 230 workers.

In May, SoftBank reported a $13B operating loss as it wrote down investments in Uber and WeWork, which required a SoftBank bailout after the failed IPO.

The fund then doubled the pay of its chief, Rajeev Misra.