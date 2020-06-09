Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) announces organizational changes to streamline leadership structure and accelerate digital transformation.

Behzad Soltani, currently President, Direct to Consumer and Chief Digital Officer, is being promoted to Executive Vice President, Commercial President and Chief Technology Officer.

Sallie DeMarsilis, Chief Financial Officer, is being promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

The changes are effective immediately and Both Mr. Soltani and Ms. DeMarsilis will continue to report to Efraim Grinberg, Chairman and CEO.

