Genesco (GCO +3.1% ) reports Q1 net sales decrease of 44% Y/Y to $279M; driven by the closure of stores for the back half of Q1 due to COVID-19 pandemic, lower wholesale sales, and lower exchange rates, partially offset by digital comp growth of 64%.

Gross margin was 43.0%, down 640 bps , due to higher shipping and warehouse expense in all divisions driven by the increase in penetration of e-commerce.

Total Genesco comparable sales were 5% and comparable direct sales were 15%.

Cash and equivalents on May 2, 2020, were $238.6M with total debt of $222.7M.

Total unused availability as of May 2, 2020, was $52M and increased by the recent amendment to bank facility, and inventories increased 6% Y/Y.

For Q1, capex was $7M, primarily related to store projects already in progress as well as digital and omni-channel initiatives.

During the quarter, the Company opened 3 new stores and closed 4 stores.

Also, ended the quarter with 1,479 stores, a decrease of 2% Y/Y and square footage was down 2% Y/Y.

The Company did not repurchase any shares during Q1 2021.

2021 Outlook: Citing uncertain economic environment due to the pandemic, the Company is not providing guidance at this time.

