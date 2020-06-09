Effective June 30, Messrs. Paul Edwards and Alfred T. Mockett will resign from the board positions of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS -1.8% ) and Mr. Alasdair J. K. Pein will not stand for re-election at the company’s next annual meeting expected to be held in November 2020.

From July 1, 2020 the board will comprise two executive and seven non-executive directors, reducing to six non-executive directors after the 2020 annual meeting.

The board has also reviewed the constitution of its committees comprising of only non-employee directors, effective July 1.

