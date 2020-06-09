Airline stocks are lower as some after COVID-19 reports out of Florida, Texas and Arizona create a ripple of worry. Case counts in Florida have been rising over the last week and Texas reported a record-breaking level of hospitalizations. Meanwhile, Arizona reactivated a hospital emergency plan.

Notable decliners include American Airlines (AAL -9.4% ), Spirit Airlines (SAVE -8.9% ), JetBlue (JBLU -8.0% ), SkyWest (SKYW -6.9% ), Alaska Air (ALK -8.0% ), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -7.5% ), United Airlines (UAL -6.9% ), Delta Air Lines (DAL -6.7% ) and Southwest Airlines (LUV -5.4% ).