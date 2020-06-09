The American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living have sent a letter to HHS and FEMA requesting $5B in emergency funding and support for assisted living communities dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents, along with those in nursing homes, are among the most vulnerable to infection.

Operators intend to use the funds, if provided, to hire additional staff, provide overtime pay, buy PPE gear, for testing/diagnosing the respiratory infection and other uses.

There are more than 42K assisted living communities in the U.S. with more than 1M total residents.