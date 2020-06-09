Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM), was down 6.6% after recording a 30.4% Y/Y drop in Q1 sales to $311.2M as total shipments dipped 15.6% and the average selling price rose 0.8% M/M. There was reduced activity amid temporary shutdown of some plants in France, Norway and Spain.

Net loss stood at $49.1M or $0.28 per share while adjusted EBITDA was -$17.6M compared to -$30.4M in Q4 2019 mainly due to higher pricing and less costs incurred in Q1 2020.

As of March 31, 2020 gross debt reduced to $443M down ~8% from as of Dec 31, 2019 due to repayments of principal amount of $20.4M related to the asset-based revolving credit facility, reduction of the senior loan by $24.5M and interest payments.

The quarter saw improvement in working capital by $126M as inventory levels narrowed by $67M. Cost cutting initiatives at the plant and maintaining corporate overhead levels helped the company to sustain the quarter.

