Royale Energy (OTC:ROYL +9.4% ) completes and put into production two new vertical low cost oil wells in its North Jameson field in the Permian Basin.

The McCabe #61 was completed in the Strawn formation pumping at a rate of 106 barrels of oil per day, 40 MCF per day and no water. The well has 25 ft. of net oil pay.

The McCabe #62 has been completed in the Odom formation pumping at a rate of 110 barrels of oil per day. The Odom formation has 24 ft. of net oil pay.

Two nearby PUD’s (proved undeveloped) locations in the Jameson field and one Sansinena oil well are currently being funded in the Royale Reserves II project.

Royale Energy owns 39.27% net revenue interest in the McCabe #61 and 42.67% net revenue interest in the McCabe #62 well.