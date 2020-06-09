Boeing reports nine orders in May, twice as many cancellations
- Boeing (BA -3.4%) says it delivered just four planes in May, down from six in April, while canceling orders for another 18 planes, including 14 737 MAX planes.
- The company did tally nine new orders for widebody planes, and its deliveries included two 777 freighters, one NG-based aircraft for the U.S. military and one 767 freighter, but no passenger planes.
- Boeing's backlog fell to 4,744 planes, the lowest since 2013.
- The cancellations came from various aircraft leasing firms including three from Aviation Capital, one from CIT Aviation, four from General Electric's leasing division and six unidentified customers.
- Leasing firms, which control more than 40% of the global fleet, are among the largest customers of the 737 MAX.