Boeing reports nine orders in May, twice as many cancellations

Jun. 09, 2020
  • Boeing (BA -3.4%) says it delivered just four planes in May, down from six in April, while canceling orders for another 18 planes, including 14 737 MAX planes.
  • The company did tally nine new orders for widebody planes, and its deliveries included two 777 freighters, one NG-based aircraft for the U.S. military and one 767 freighter, but no passenger planes.
  • Boeing's backlog fell to 4,744 planes, the lowest since 2013.
  • The cancellations came from various aircraft leasing firms including three from Aviation Capital, one from CIT Aviation, four from General Electric's leasing division and six unidentified customers.
  • Leasing firms, which control more than 40% of the global fleet, are among the largest customers of the 737 MAX.
