Canterbury Park ( CPHC announced that the live thoroughbred and quarter horse racing season at Canterbury Park will begin on Wednesday, June 10.

Pursuant to an Emergency Executive Order, Canterbury Park will be able to accommodate a limited number of spectators during live racing and resume simulcast wagering operations on June 10.

In addition, the Company anticipates all table games in the Company's Card Casino will resume Monday, June 15 with initial capacity limitations.

Canterbury Park has implemented a comprehensive array of protocols for social distancing, sanitization and safety.