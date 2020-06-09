Westlake Chemical (WLK -3.8% ) announces public offering of senior unsecured notes under its existing shelf registration statement.

Westlake intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to fund the purchase in lieu of redemption of revenue bonds issued by the Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority on behalf of Westlake of $254M and retire all $100M 6 1/2% Senior Notes due August 1, 2029 and $154M 6 1/2% Senior Notes due November 1, 2035.

Westlake intends to use the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes.