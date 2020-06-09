Purple Innovation (PRPL +5.2% ) says that sales improved in May boosted by strong direct-to-consumer sales and demand for mattresses, pillows, and seat cushions.

Direct-to-consumer sales rose 125% in the month to about $71M from the year-earlier period.

May wholesale orders fell less than 2% to $17.3M, compared with a 43% decline in April.

As of May 31, more than two thirds of the company's roughly 1,800 wholesale partners had reopened for business after being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

at the end of the period cash position improved by 54% to ~$96.1M

The company is pushing ahead with expansion plans for manufacturing and is seeking a new facility in the Southeast.