Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP -2.6% ) has priced 3.48M depositary shares, each representing a 1/40 interest in a share of 6.75% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share.

This offering is an reopening of Pinnacle Financial’s original issuance of the depositary shares on June 3, 2020.

Dividends will accrue and be payable quarterly, in arrears, from and including June 3, 2020 at a rate equal to 6.75% per annum, on March 1, June 1, September 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on September 1, 2020.

Pinnacle Financial expects to use the net proceeds together with the net proceeds from the sale of the original depositary shares for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is June 11.