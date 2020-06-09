Capital Product Partners (CPLP -4.3% ) announced extension of the three long-term time charters with Hapag-Lloyd by two additional years, effective June 1, 2020; and secured short term employment for the MV ‘Akadimos’.

The vessels will earn a daily rate of $25,950 per day, increasing to $26,950 per day, for the M/V ‘Aristomenis’ from October 2020, and from July 2021 onwards for the M/V ‘Athos’ and the M/V ‘Athenian’.

The M/V ‘Akadimos’ secured employment with a liner operator for a period of about 80 days. The new charter is expected to commence in early July 2020.