Digirad (DRAD +8.9% ) subsidiary KBS Builders has signed a contract with general contractor and construction management firm Tocci Building Corp. for the first phase of a $5.2M project to build housing for the U.S. Army Natick Soldier Systems Center in Natick, MA.

The companies expect to build 98 modules for 22 single-family and townhouse units. Phase 1, expected to start this month, will be responsible for constructing 14 modules while 84 modules will be made in Phase 2, expected to begin next month. Deliveries should be made before year-end.

The federal government has an option to extend the project into a third phase which would add 26 additional modules (six living units) for another $1.5M.