Among the hotter (non-bankrupt) sectors of late, financials are having a rough session today, with the Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF) down 2.8% vs. a 0.8% decline for the S&P 500.

Lagging badly for nearly the entire year, financials became favorites over the past month thanks to optimism about reopening the economy. Last week's unexpectedly strong jobs report and big widening in the yield curve added to the fire.

That's gone a bit into reverse today, with the 10-year yield - which neared 1% last Friday - falling all the way back to 0.82%. Reports from Arizona show a spike in new COVID-19 cases in the 2-3 weeks since it's reopened.

The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE -3.8% ). Among individual players: Citigroup (C -4.5% ), Wells Fargo (WFC -3.9% ), U.S. Bancorp (USB -4.6% ), PNC Financial (PNC -4.6% ), Regions Financial (RF -4.4% ).

Life insurers: Brighthouse Financial (BHF -4.8% ), MetLife (MET -4.5% ), Prudential (PRU -4.9% ), Lincoln Financial (LNC -5.5% )