TransUnion (TRU -0.6% ) says overall reopenings has accelerated in the past few weeks, and its businesses have generally stabilized or improved.

The Financial Services have realized better performance, and mortgage has been strong as the refinance boom has continued and consumers have returned to the home purchase market.

The Consumer Interactive business has shown slight improvement, and the indirect business remains stable.

Trends in the International business have started to show signs of recovery with developed markets still performing better than emerging markets.

Under base case scenario, expects Q2 adjusted revenue to decline 13% to 18%, with adjusted EBITDA down 33% to 38%

Upside Case scenario forecasts adjusted revenue decline less than 10% and adjusted EBITDA decline less than 25%