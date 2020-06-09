Enbridge (ENB -2.1% ) outlines plans to shift its asset mix to reflect the energy transition underway across the world, investing increasingly larger portions of its capital to natural gas and renewable energy projects.

"We think having a diversified approach, having a gradual approach to the transition through natural gas and renewables makes a lot of sense," CEO Al Monaco tells the Financial Post.

Enbridge's liquids pipeline business currently generates 55% of the company's, compared to 40% from its gas transmission and storage business and 4% from renewables.

The company has chosen to focus in Europe, where "supply chains are now extremely well developed in terms of engineering, equipment and the sheer know-how of how to deal with offshore wind projects... from a public policy perspective, Europe is quite advanced and we see very good commercial models there," Monaco says.

Repositioning its assets to reflect a larger mix of renewables vs. oil pipelines would require billions of dollars in investment, FP notes, especially given that Enbridge is not looking to divest its oil pipeline business and its Mainline remains its single largest asset.