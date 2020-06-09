There's a pause today in exuberant sentiment over the reopening economy. Sometimes bull moves need a breather, but if looking for an excuse, one could do worse than reports from Arizona of spiking COVID-19 cases and a re-activation of the hospital emergency plan three weeks after that state reopened.

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is down 2.45% today vs. a 0.8% drop for the S&P 500.

Management at single-tenant landlord Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last night pushed through an 8M-share capital raise after that stock about doubled over the past couple of months. Its shares are down 10.7% today. Other sector players: Realty Income (O -3.0% ), Vereit (VER -5.1% ), Store Capital (STOR -4.8% ), National Retail (NNN -5.3% ).