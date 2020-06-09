Parkland (OTCPK:PKIUF -2.8% ) announces amendment to its credit agreement with an additional C$300M of commitments under its syndicated credit facilities, maturing January 2023.

Pro forma cash and cash equivalents plus unused credit facilities as of March 31, 2020 would have been C$1.2B.

As at March 31, 2020 funded debt to credit facility EBITDA was 2.9x, with a covenant limit of 5x.

Effective from Q4 2020 though Q3 2021, Parkland’s funded debt to credit facility EBITDA covenant limit will increase to 6x, reverting to 5x thereafter.

The effective interest rate is materially unchanged