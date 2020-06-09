Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY -0.1% ) will collaborate with privately held UbiVac on a clinical trial evaluating the latter's cancer vaccine, DPV-001, combined with anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody BMS-986178 (activates T cells) and Opdivo (nivolumab), in patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

UbiVac says its vaccine candidate contains more than 100 proteins overexpressed by the average TNBC and as many as 1,700 altered peptide ligands that can augment immunity against cancer antigens.

TNBC sufferers have limited treatment options since their cancer does not respond to endocrine treatment (ER or PR) or therapy targeted to HER2.