Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) reported FQ1 revenue of $33.4M, a 18% Y/Y increase as average number of provider clients rose 5% during the quarter.

Average EBITDA swung to $1.5M from -$0.3M in year ago quarter.

Average revenue per provider client was up 7% to $16,735.

From mid-March through the end of April patient visits were down ~50% compared to beginning of March thereby negatively impacting payment processing revenue and average revenue per provider client growth in Q1'21.

Provider revenue is likely to be impacted by ~$3M.

