Discovery Metals (OTCQX:DSVMF +0.6% ) closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement of 14.4M units at C$0.55/unit for proceeds of ~C$8M

Each Unit includes one common share and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at C$0.77

The Company also announces it has received approval by the Mexican government to resume operations at its Cordero project

Taj Singh, President and CEO of Discovery commented, “With the closing of the financing we now have over $40 million of cash on our balance sheet, putting us in a strong position as we restart our exploration activities at Cordero.”

The proceeds will be used primarily to fund Discovery’s continuing exploration program at its Cordero project and its Coahuila projects, as well as for general working capital purposes.