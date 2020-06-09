United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 (+131.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.67B (+11.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UNFI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.