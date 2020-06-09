Guess (NYSE:GES) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.91 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $302.68M (-43.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GES has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Guess: Looking For Green Shoots In Q1 Earnings