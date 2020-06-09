Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Jun. 09, 2020 12:32 PM ETRed Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)RRGBBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.55 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $318.99M (-22.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RRGB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.