ConocoPhillips (COP -3.8% ) CEO Ryan Lance does not expect the U.S. oil production market to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels of 13M bbl/day, due to an uncertain outlook for demand and pressure on shale producers to restrain growth.

In an interview with IHS Markit Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin, Lance said he expects a short-term bounce in production as shut-in wells come back on over the next few months, but companies will refine their capital programs to grow more slowly than before.

Conoco currently still has shut-in a third of its production, ~400K bbl/day, about the same as previously guided at end of April, and "we're probably thinking of slowly coming back into the market over the next few months and slowly reducing the amount we have curtailed because of some strengthening in the price."

Lance also remarked that the company was able to survive COVID-19 without layoffs because it had learned lessons from its Bohai Bay offshore Chinese operations.

Conoco adapted the protocol established in China at Alaska's North Slope, where it had 4K workers offshore, in Norway and other regions around the world, Lance said.