Apple (AAPL +3.1% ) looks set to begin production of iPhone 12 in July, following a report that it's nearing the end of a key testing stage.

DigiTimes is saying that phase 2 of its Engineering Validation and Testing stage will be completed at June's end, suggesting that all models would start production in July, though higher-end 5G models are said to face more challenges and a possibly longer timeline.

Earlier, it was reported that Apple is set to announce its move to internally made chips, a shift away from Intel before new Macs launch in 2021.