Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG +1.7% ) earns rave reviews from analysts after it raised its FY 2020 guidance on higher demand in both its U.S. Consumer and Hawthorne businesses.

SunTrust, which rates the stock as a Buy, views the March-April surge in sales for the Hawthorne segment as "a short term boost [but] now it appears that the COVID impact may have 'tipped' the category to accelerated growth," according to Bloomberg.

William Blair analysts, who rate SMG at Outperform, say the growth in Scott's U.S. Consumer segment reflects "heightened levels of consumer engagement in activities such as gardening during the stay-at-home orders related to the pandemic and the fact that Scotts' customers (retailers) and its products were deemed essential."

But Raymond James, which rates the stock at Market Perform, says it is "hesitant to get more constructive" even after increasing 2020 and 2021 earnings estimates because valuation still seems fair.