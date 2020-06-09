Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA) was up 7.6% after recording a 80% Y/Y growth in FQ1 net income to Ps.7.1B with accumulated annualized return on average equity and on average assets were 27.3% and 4.9%, respectively.

Banco Macro's net monetary position swung to positive Ps.295M from -Ps.5.1B in Q4'19.

Total deposits were up 10% to Ps.311.3B which is 80% of the bank's total liabilities.

The bank showed a strong solvency ratio with excess capital of Ps.96.4B. Liquid assets remained at an adequate level reaching 66% of its total Q1 deposits.

Non-performing to total financing ratio was 1.36%, while coverage ratio reached 173.49%.

