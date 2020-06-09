The hedge-funder first became known to the public for successful bets against the housing market prior to that bubble's collapse.

He's since become one of the more loud voices against the Chinese Communist regime, last month calling Hong Kong "ground zero for the ideological clash between democracy and heavy-handed Chinese communism."

Bass is now raising money for a new fund that will lever up by 200x to bet on a collapse of Hong Kong's famed currency peg to the U.S. dollar, reports Bloomberg. It's an all-or-nothing play, with his investors standing to reap a fortune if right, or lose it all if the peg still stands after 18 months.

The HKD has been pegged to the U.S. dollar at about a 7.8:1 ratio for decades. Bass wouldn't be the first in the hedge fund world to bet against it. Others include George Soros in the 80s, and Bill Ackman a few years back (though he bet on a revaluation, if memory serves).

