BTIG reiterates a Buy rating on Beyond Meat (BYND -2.3% ) and price target of $173.

Analyst Peter Saleh says the BYND deal with Sinodis to distribute Beyond Meat products nationally across China to more than 4.5K wholesalers is the first step in building the foundation for accelerated growth in the region.

"While we recognize the hurdles the company faces to become a ubiquitous brand, including increasing manufacturing capacity and driving frequency at quick-service restaurants, we believe partnerships with restaurant operatorsincluding Starbucks, Dunkin' and potentially McDonald's will quickly elevate Beyond to a national scale and provides a flywheel effect for sales in the grocery channel," he writes.

Saleh also thinks Beyond Meat is likely to generate more positive news out of China if limited time offers with KFC and Pizza Hut perform well.