Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diesss apologized to the 19-member board for making comments he called inappropriate and wrong.

Diess reportedly told an internal meeting that members of the supervisory board's executive committee leaked information to the media in a criminal manner.

Friction has been running higher at Volkswagen this week, with the German automaker shifting Diess out as CEO of the main VW brand on Monday and installing chief operating officer Ralf Brandstaetter to lead a new round of cost cutting.

Shares of Volkswagen fell 1.20% in Frankfurt today.