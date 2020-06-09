In April, Amazon (AMZN +3.7% ) announced it was building "incremental testing capacity" for the coronavirus.

CNBC sources report that Amazon is now ramping up those plans with the goal of testing the majority of its warehouse workers every two weeks.

Workers will be guided to use a nasal swab under the supervision of a clinical professional.

The company is also developing standalone diagnostic labs in several sites that will analyze some samples.

Coronavirus outbreaks have hit Amazon fulfillment centers in Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, among other states.

Amazon previously announced it would invest its expected $4B Q2 profit into its coronavirus response.