Calavo Growers reports weak Q2
Jun. 09, 2020 3:29 PM ETCalavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)CVGWBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Calavo Growers (CVGW -4.5%) FQ2 revenue of $281.2M (-1.8% Y/Y), missed consensus by $34.6M amid challenging economy that impacted its volume. Fresh segment reported volume growth of 13%, while RFG and Foods business segments recorded a 1.8% dip.
- Gross margin of 7.9%, down 500 bps Y/Y due to declines in Fresh and Foods segments.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.40 (-57.4% Y/Y), missed consensus by $0.10. Adjusted EBITDA dropped 46.1% to $14.4M.
- During the quarter, Simply Fresh Fruit acquisition was completed.
- Withdrawing its prior FY20 guidance, adjusted Q3 EBITDA is expected to improve M/M on higher sales volumes and lower input costs due to seasonality. Demand across Fresh, RFG and Foods segments to pick up with a phased opening of the economy.
