Tiffany pushes ahead after rough quarter
Jun. 09, 2020 2:10 PM ETTiffany & Co. (TIF)TIFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Tiffany (TIF +1.6%) trades higher after investors digest the company's FQ1 report.
- In its post-earnings update, UBS notes that Tiffany was in compliance with all debt covenants as of April 30 and took the precaution to amend certain debt agreements in order to create additional financial covenant headroom.
- "Based on its current forecast, TIF believes these amendments give it ample headroom during the effective amendment period to remain in compliance with its leverage ratio financial maintenance covenant, and to meet the fixed charge ratio test for debt incurrence," notes analyst Jay Sole,
- Looking ahead, Tiffany CEO Alessandro Bogliolo, pointed to business that's picking up in China and said the company is excited to be taking journey with LVMH by its side.
