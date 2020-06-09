For FQ3, Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) reported a drop of 14% in revenue to $16.9M with clinical services and product revenue down 11% and 19% respectively.

Gross margin narrowed to 26.2% from 27.0% as product gross margin declined 920 bps to 47.9%. However, it was supported by clinical services margin increase of 620 bps to 12.9% on cost efficiencies and supplemental grant income.

Adjusted EPS of -$0.21 compared to $0.47 a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA of -$7.4M compared to -$6.0M.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled to $55M as the company added $10.6M capital in Q3 through grants, loans and advanced payments in order to strengthen balance sheet.

The company achieved a major milestone with the launch of a comprehensive COVID-19 program for virus screening and antibody testing.

