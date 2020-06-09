Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronkasays car rental demand has picked up and the used car market is firming, but warns on the recent share price rally of Hertz Global (HTZ -20.4% ) and Avs Budget (CAR -8.6% ).

"As the reopening trade continues to lift travel-centric stocks higher, we find ourselves in the camp of conceding that it absolutely could continue…but also questioning the true depth of the buying in what increasingly feels like a capitulation-type short squeeze being exacerbated by high-frequency trading programs," he writes.

Woronka says the risk-reward profile on the sector is skewing a bit negative, particularly given the inherent medium-to-longer-term risks that a resurgence or second wave of COVID could bring, as well as the likely seasonal downdraft in rental demand post Labor Day. There is also the curiousity of bankrupt Hertz trading with huge volume on a high level of short interest.