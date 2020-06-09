Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) has only been trading for a few hours, but there is already a bull rating on the books.

Benchmark starts off coverage on Vroom with a Buy rating and price target of $55.

"We are initiating coverage in an attempt to get out in front of a pricing opportunity in the early days of trading. Used vehicle sales in the US have recovered at a faster than expected pace, industry feedback suggests used vehicle prices have stabilized, and the virus-related shutdown resulted in an expansion of selling vehicles on-line. Vroom's Ecommerce Segment offers access to consumers through any device, providing transparent pricing, real-time financing and home delivery throughout the US using independent drivers. Revenue in 2020 is targeted at $1.7 billion, up 42%, despite the three-month economic shutdown."

Vroom trades at $45.05 after the IPO was priced at $22 per share.

