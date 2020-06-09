While upgrading Occidental Petroleum, Bank of America also downgrades Chevron (CVX -1.3% ) and Concho Resources (CXO -10.1% ) to Neutral from Buy, with respective price targets of $110 and $76, after recent sharp rebounds.

BofA analyst Doug Leggate says he values Chevron's superior balance sheet and transparency on its capital needs, "but with that transparency comes limits to our view of fair value, defined by discounted cash flow and with the estimated cost of capital full reset to pre-COVID levels."

Chevron's rebound has "moved the shares back to levels we see as fairly valued, albeit still a low risk play on a long-term oil recovery."

CVX's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.