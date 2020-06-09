Potential warehousing closures as a result of a second wave of COVID-19 would continue to hinder near-term profitability for Stitch Fix (SFIX -5.8% ), warns The Wall Street Journal's Laura Forman.

"In the event of a second wave, the company should have a better game plan for limiting sales disruption. It could consider drop shipping, for example. Still, a prolonged pandemic could mean even its most-addicted clients may have to wait to get their clothing fix come fall," writes Forman.

Stitch Fix has outperformed broad retail during the pandemic, but hasn't kept up with many Internet retail names.