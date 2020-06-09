Delek US (DK -13.4% ) expects the 650-mile joint venture Wink-to-Webster crude oil pipeline to be completed in 2021 and expansion of its Red River line to be ready by H2 2020, it said in a recent investor presentation.

Wink-to-Webster - a joint venture with Exxon Mobil, Plains All American Pipeline, Enterprise Products Partners and others - will transport as much as 1.5M bbl/day of crude from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast.

Delek also is expanding its Red River pipeline between Cushing, Okla., and Longview, Tex., to 235K bbl/day from 150K bbl/day; Plains All American holds two-thirds of the Red River pipeline.