SS&C (NASDAQ:SSNC) calls Arcesium a "disappointed licensee" when responding to the "unfounded" antitrust lawsuit filed this morning.

Arcesium accused SS&C of a "sustained effort to unlawfully dominate the markets for post-trade technology solutions through blatantly unlawful and anticompetitive conduct."

Arcesium says SS&C made the renewal terms for their 2015 so one-sided that Acesium couldn't agree to them. SS&C then accused Arcesium of breaching the agreement.

SS&C says it was within its rights to terminate the agreement and that Arcesium did breach the pact by continuing to sell SS&C tech without a license.