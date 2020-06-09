Odds of Phase Four stimulus are 'very, very high', Hassett says

"The odds of a Phase Four deal are very, very high," said White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett during in interview with the Wall Street Journal at the virtual CFO Network Summit.

Even if production and jobs data continue to exceed expectations, Congress still has work to do to put an economic recovery on solid footing, he said.

He expects that the economy will add 3.5M-4M jobs in June after the May report surprised to the upside with 2.5M jobs added.

"There are a lot of things that really are necessary to make sure that once we open up that we actually lift off," Hassett said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Senate won't tackle any further stimulus this month.