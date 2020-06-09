Morgan Stanley (MS +0.9% ) expects the bank to put aside a smaller reserve for potential loan losses in Q2 than it did in Q1, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said at the company's annual U.S. financials conference.

"The worst is behind us," he said, crediting the improvement in part to its credit portfolio, which doesn't include a credit-card business or lend to small businesses.

The company will "very easily" cover its dividend this year, he said.

The pandemic isn't likely to result in a massive shift in where its employees work. A "vast majority of its employees will continue to work in offices, and it won't move them out of big cities, he said.