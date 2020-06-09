Realogy Holdings (RLGY -1.2% ) boosts the size of its notes offering to $550M from the $400M originally planned.

RLGY and Realogy Group LLC, its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, will issue 7.625% senior secured second lien notes due 2025 in a private offering.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 16, 2020.The company intends to the proceeds, together with cash on hand, to redeem in full its outstanding 5.250% senior notes due 2021, and to pay related accrued interest, premium, fees and expenses.