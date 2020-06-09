Crude oil (CL1:COM) closes higher after erasing an earlier loss, with July WTI +1.9% to $38.94/bbl, but energy names (XLE -3.3% ) are some of today's biggest stock market losers.

Goldman Sachs raised its 2020 forecast for Brent crude to $40.40/bbl and WTI to $36/bbl but that prices likely will pull back in the coming weeks because of demand uncertainty and inventory overhang.

"The inventory overhang remains significant and uncertainty remains high for the forward supply and demand outlooks," Goldman analysts wrote.

Libya declared force majeure on some exports from its largest oilfield after production was briefly halted by an armed group, but operations reportedly have resumed again.

Among today's biggest decliners in the sector: VAL -39.2% , NE -32.3% , CPE -24.9% , RIG -23.7% , OAS -21.8% , DNR -21.3% , NBR -13.7% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, GUSH, BGR, ERX, BNO